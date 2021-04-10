Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

By Frank Keogh BBC Sport at Aintree

Blackmore was riding in the Grand National for the third time

Rachael Blackmore made sporting history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National with victory on Minella Times.

The Irish rider scored an emotional triumph aboard the 11-1 chance, trained by Henry de Bromhead who also saddled runner-up Balko Des Flos.

"I don't feel male or female right now. I don't even feel human," said 31-year-old Blackmore.

Any Second Now was third, with Burrows Saint fourth.

