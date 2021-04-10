Rachael Blackmore wins Grand National on Minella Times

By Frank KeoghBBC Sport at Aintree

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Rachael Blackmore
Blackmore was riding in the Grand National for the third time

Rachael Blackmore made sporting history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National with victory on Minella Times.

The Irish rider scored an emotional triumph aboard the 11-1 chance, trained by Henry de Bromhead who also saddled runner-up Balko Des Flos.

"I don't feel male or female right now. I don't even feel human," said 31-year-old Blackmore.

Any Second Now was third, with Burrows Saint fourth.

More to follow

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports