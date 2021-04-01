Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Tiger Roll won the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham last month by 18 lengths

Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll will miss Monday's Irish National and run at Aintree next week instead.

The 11-year-old, who won for a fifth time at the Cheltenham Festival last month, is to race in the Betway Bowl on Thursday.

Tiger Roll was withdrawn in March from the Grand National at Aintree, which is on 10 April.

Owners Michael and Eddie O'Leary said they were unhappy with the weight the horse had been allocated.

Tiger Roll, trained by Denise Foster while Gordon Elliott serves a six-month ban, had been about 6-1 favourite for the Irish National at Fairyhouse on Monday.

Aintree's race on Thursday is a three-mile contest with level weights, compared to the four and a quarter miles of the National, which is a handicap where the 40 runners carry different weights.

Tiger Roll became the first horse since Red Rum in the 1970s to win consecutive runnings of the Grand National when triumphing in 2019.

Last year's race was called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic, while this year's contest will be held without spectators.