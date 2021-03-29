Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hollie Doyle, Oisin Murphy, Hayley Turner and Frankie Dettori will be in different teams

Top jockeys including Frankie Dettori, Hollie Doyle and Oisin Murphy have been signed up for the new Racing League competition which launches this summer.

Former champion riders Jamie Spencer, Paul Hanagan and Jim Crowley are among others who will take part.

David Egan, winner of big races in Dubai and Saudi Arabia recently on Mishriff, will be in a team for Irish trainers Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien.

The new televised series will guarantee £2m in prize money.

How will it work?

Racing in team colours, the sides will each consist of two to four trainers working together, three jockeys, stable staff and a squad of 30 horses.

They will compete across 36 12-runner handicap races, worth at least £50,000 each, with horses rated 0-90 and run over distances between five and 12 furlongs.

All six meetings will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Each jockey will be able to ride in a maximum of 18 of the 36 races.

Jockeys will compete for a £50,000 prize pot awarded to the three riders who score the most points.

"It's great that the racing industry has decided to try something a bit different," said jockey Hayley Turner.

"I know the jockeys and the trainers are all really excited. I think it will help to capture a non-racing audience."

Jockeys and their teams

Team 1 - Jockeys Oisin Murphy, Sean Levey, Hayley Turner (Trainers Andrew Balding & Richard Hannon)

Team 2 - Jim Crowley, Hector Crouch, Pat Cosgrave (George Baker, David Menuisier, Gary Moore, Amanda Perrett)

Team 3 - Paul Hanagan, David Allan, Paddy Mathers (Tim Easterby, Richard Fahey)

Team 4 - James Doyle, Callum Shepherd, Laura Pearson (Tom Clover, Charlie Fellowes, Hugo Palmer, George Scott)

Team 5 - Jason Watson, Martin Dwyer, Thore Hammer Hansen (Roger Charlton, Alan King, Martyn Meade, Brian Meehan)

Team 6 - David Egan, Dylan Browne McMonagle, Gavin Ryan (Donnacha O'Brien, Joseph O'Brien)

Team 7 - Danny Tudhope, Cam Hardie, Paul Mulrennan (Mick Appleby, Michael Dods, Paul Midgley, David O'Meara)

Team 8 - Adam Kirby, Kieran Shoemark, Saffie Osborne (Clive Cox, Nicky Henderson, Charlie Hills, Jamie Osborne)

Team 9 - Hollie Doyle, Cieren Fallon, Jack Mitchell (Michael Bell, Ed Dunlop, James Fanshawe, Roger Varian)

Team 10 - Charles Bishop, Rossa Ryan, George Bass (Mick Channon, Paul & Oliver Cole, Eve Johnson Houghton, Hughie Morrison)

Team 11 (France) - *TBC depending on Covid-19 and Brexit regulations (Philippe Decouz, Edouard Monfort)

Team 12 - Frankie Dettori, Luke Morris, Jamie Spencer (Robert Cowell, John Gosden, Sir Mark Prescott, David Simcock)

Dates

29 July - Newcastle

5 August - Doncaster

12 August - Lingfield

19 August - Royal Windsor

26 August - Lingfield.

2 September - Newcastle