Grand National 2021: Aintree entries - quick guide
From the section Horse Racing
|Randox Grand National
|Venue: Aintree Racecourse Date: Saturday 10 April Time: 17:15 GMT
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; live text BBC Sport website
A total of 77 contenders remain in the Grand National at Aintree on 10 April after the latest entry stage.
With a maximum of 40 allowed to run on the day, the lowest-rated hopefuls will be balloted out.
The five-day declarations are made on 5 April with the final line-up and four reserves announced on the morning of 8 April.
Racecard number; horse; breeding; age/weight, trainer
1 SANTINI (GB) 9 11 10 Nicky Henderson
2 BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 10 11 10 Nigel Twiston-Davies
3 THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 10 11 8 Denise Foster IRE
4 CHRIS'S DREAM (IRE) 9 11 7 Henry de Bromhead IRE
5 YALA ENKI (FR) 11 11 3 Paul Nicholls
6 BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 11 11 1 Nigel Twiston-Davies
7 DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 12 11 1 Brian Ellison
8 LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 11 11 0 Nick Alexander
9 BURROWS SAINT (FR) 8 10 13 Willie Mullins IRE
10 MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 10 10 13 Jessica Harrington IRE
11 ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 11 10 12 Willie Mullins IRE
12 TALKISCHEAP (IRE) 9 10 12 Alan King
13 TOUT EST PERMIS (FR) 8 10 12 Noel Meade IRE
14 ANIBALE FLY (FR) 11 10 12 Tony Martin IRE
15 MISTER MALARKY (GB) 8 10 12 Colin Tizzard
16 KIMBERLITE CANDY (IRE) 9 10 10 Tom Lacey
17 BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) 11 10 10 Nicky Henderson
18 PYM (IRE) 8 10 10 Nicky Henderson
19 ANY SECOND NOW (IRE) 9 10 9 Ted Walsh IRE
20 BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 10 10 9 Henry de Bromhead IRE
21 ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 11 10 9 Denise Foster IRE
22 BRAHMA BULL (IRE) 10 10 8 Willie Mullins
23 OK CORRAL (IRE) 11 10 8 Nicky Henderson
24 TAKINGRISKS (IRE) 12 10 7 Nicky Richards
25 SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 10 10 7 Denise Foster IRE
26 JETT (IRE) 10 10 7 Jessica Harrington IRE
27 THE JAM MAN (IRE) 8 10 7 Ronan McNally
28 LORD DU MESNIL (FR) 8 10 6 Richard Hobson
29 POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 11 10 6 Christian Williams
30 CLASS CONTI (FR) 9 10 6 Willie Mullins IRE
31 MILAN NATIVE (IRE) 8 10 6 Denise Foster IRE
32 DISCORAMA (FR) 8 10 6 Paul Nolan IRE
33 VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 12 10 5 David Pipe
34 CLOTH CAP (IRE) 9 10 5 Jonjo O'Neill
35 CABARET QUEEN (GB) 9 10 5 Willie Mullins IRE
36 MINELLACELEBRATION (IRE) 11 10 5 Katy Price
37 CANELO (IRE) 8 10 4 Alan King
38 THE LONG MILE (GB) 7 10 4 Philip Dempsey IRE
39 GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE) 11 10 4 Paul Nicholls
40 FARCLAS (FR) 7 10 3 Denise Foster IRE
---------------------------
41 Minella Times (IRE) 8 10 3 Henry de Bromhead IRE
42 Sub Lieutenant (IRE) 12 10 3 Georgie Howell
43 Hogan's Height (IRE) 10 10 3 Jamie Snowden
44 Double Shuffle (IRE) 11 10 2 Tom George
45 Ami Desbois (FR) 11 10 2 Graeme McPherson
46 Keeper Hill (IRE) 10 10 2 Warren Greatrex
47 Gold Present (IRE) 11 10 2 Nicky Henderson
48 Blaklion (GB) 12 10 2 Dan Skelton
49 Some Neck (FR) 10 10 1 John McConnell IRE
50 Secret Reprieve (IRE) 7 10 1 Evan Williams
51 Kauto Riko (FR) 10 9 13 Tom Gretton
52 Fagan (GB) 11 9 13 Alex Hales
53 Deise Aba (IRE) 8 9 13 Philip Hobbs
54 Valtor (FR) 12 9 13 Nicky Henderson
55 Golan Fortune (IRE) 9 9 13 Phil Middleton
56 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 7 9 11 Denise Foster IRE
57 The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 8 9 11 Nigel Twiston-Davies
58 Captain Drake (IRE) 8 9 11 Harry Fry
59 Another Venture (IRE) 10 9 11 Kim Bailey
60 Crievehill (IRE) 9 9 11 Nigel Twiston-Davies
61 Flying Angel (IRE) 10 9 10 Nigel Twiston-Davies
62 Prime Venture (IRE) 10 9 10 Evan Williams
63 Le Breuil (FR) 9 9 10 Ben Pauling
64 Achille (FR) 11 9 9 Venetia Williams
65 Hold The Note (IRE) 7 9 9 Mick Channon
66 Plan of Attack (IRE) 8 9 9 Henry de Bromhead IRE
67 Roaring Bull (IRE) 8 9 9 Denise Foster IRE
68 Dounikos (FR) 10 9 9 Denise Foster IRE
69 Treacysenniscorthy (IRE) 9 9 8 Robert Widger IRE
70 Musical Slave (IRE) 8 9 8 Philip Hobbs
71 Soupy Soups (IRE) 10 9 8 Neil Mulholland
72 Beau Bay (FR) 10 9 7 Dr Richard Newland
73 Shantou Flyer (IRE) 11 9 7 Paul Nicholls
74 Hear No Evil (IRE) 9 9 7 Noel Kelly IRE
75 Monbeg Notorious (IRE) 10 9 6 Denise Foster IRE
76 Aforementioned (FR) 8 9 5 Denise Foster IRE
77 Fingerontheswitch (IRE) 11 9 3 Neil Mulholland