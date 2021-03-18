Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Allaho, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, won the Ryanair Chase by 12 lengths

Trailblazing jockey Rachael Blackmore enjoyed a Thursday double as she continued her winning run at this year's Cheltenham Festival.

She picked up a fourth Grade One win of the week with a runaway triumph on Allaho in the Ryanair Chase.

The 31-year-old Irish rider scored again in the mares' novices hurdle on Telmesomethinggirl.

It left her with more wins at Cheltenham 2021 than all the trainers based in Great Britain.

"How would I describe this week? Out of this world," she said.

Blackmore was the first female jockey to land the Champion Hurdle, with Tuesday's triumph on Honeysuckle.

"It's incredible. I'm very grateful to be getting these opportunities," she said.

Meanwhile, Flooring Porter won the Stayers' Hurdle as the Irish continued their dominance.

The 12-1 chance, ridden by Danny Mullins for trainer Gavin Cromwell, finished ahead of Sire Du Berlais with 2019 champion Paisley Park third.

There was drama in the day's opening race, the Marsh Novices' Chase, when the odds-on favourite Envoi Allen fell at the fourth fence.

Chantry House took the honours at 9-1, giving Nicky Henderson his 70th Festival win.