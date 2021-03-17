Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Envoi Allen is unbeaten in his National Hunt career with 11 wins from 11 starts

A punter stands to collect more than £500,000 from a £5 bet if hot favourite Envoi Allen wins at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Paul Dean has seen four legs of his five-horse accumulator triumph.

Now he has been offered the chance to cash out for £275,000 regardless of the final result.

"He told me he won't be able to sleep tonight. I'd say that's a massive understatement," said Betfair spokesman Barry Orr on Wednesday.

Paul Dean's betslip showing the odds he got the five horses at

Dean's winning run began with two winners at Royal Ascot nine months ago, and two more have followed at Cheltenham this week as he closes on a potential payday of £511,225.

''He could take the cash out offer and sit back safe in the knowledge that regardless of what happens in the race he is £275,000 better off," said Orr.

"Alternatively, he can reject the offer and hope Envoi Allen beats his seven opponents and also safely negotiates the 16 fences to land his incredible bet.

''Envoi Allen is 4-9 favourite so he may well stick and let the bet run.''

The winners so far:

Golden Horde (12-1) - Won Commonwealth Cup, Ascot, 19 June 2020

Hello Youmzain (10-1) - Won Diamond Jubilee Stakes, Ascot, 20 June 2020

Shishkin (4-1) Won Arkle Chase, Cheltenham, 16 March 2021

Bob Olinger (25-1) Won Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, Cheltenham, 17 March 2021

Waiting on:

Envoi Allen (4-1) - ??? Marsh Novices' Chase, Cheltenham, 18 March