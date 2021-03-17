Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll claimed a remarkable fifth Cheltenham Festival triumph with victory in the Cross Country Chase.

The 11-year-old, ridden by Keith Donoghue, put recent defeats behind him to score by 18 lengths from Easysland.

Tiger Roll (9-2) won for Denise Foster, who has stepped in while trainer Gordon Elliott serves a six-month ban.

Put The Kettle On took the Queen Mother Champion Chase as odds-on favourite Chacun Pour Soi finished third.

The 17-2 winner, ridden by Aidan Coleman for trainer Henry de Bromhead, prevailed by half a length from runner-up Nube Negra at Cheltenham.

It sealed a big double for De Bromhead after Honeysuckle's Champion Hurdle win on Tuesday and was part of an Irish sweep of the first five races on St Patrick's Day.

Last year's winner Politologue was withdrawn before the start.

Chacun Pour Soi was sent off the 8-13 favourite for Willie Mullins, but Put The Kettle On just comes to the boil at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old mare, winner of last year's Arkle Chase, got the best of a thrilling finish to clock up a fourth course and distance victory.

"It was just a thrill. She's the toughest mare I've ever ridden and maybe one of the toughest mares there has ever been," said Coleman.

