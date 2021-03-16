Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

A female jockey had never finished in the Champion Hurdle first three before Rachael Blackmore's triumph

Rachael Blackmore made racing history as she became the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham with victory on Honeysuckle.

The Irish rider coolly guided the 11-10 favourite to win by six and a half lengths for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

It was an 11th successive victory for the unbeaten mare, and a landmark win for her 31-year-old jockey.

Last year's runner-up Sharjah was second again, with the 2020 winner Epatante in third.

"Absolutely incredible. I am speechless to be honest. I really am," said the delighted winning jockey.

"I can't believe we just won the Champion Hurdle. Incredible. Unbelievable for everyone in the yard, they all work so hard.

"It doesn't matter what you are. We are jockeys. It is just a privilege to be here."

Despite the meeting being held without spectators, Honeysuckle and her jubilant rider were given a rousing reception into the winner's enclosure by those in attendance.

Blackmore was second in the Irish jockeys' championship last year and is leading a new generation of jockeys in a sport where women compete on equal terms against men.

The victory comes less than three months after Bryony Frost claimed another historic triumph - on Frodon in the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Blackmore also has a leading chance in Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup on Honeysuckle's stablemate A Plus Tard while Frost rides Frodon in the big race.

How the race unfolded

Honeysuckle - winner of the Irish Champion Hurdle under Blackmore in February - had been well backed in the build-up to the race and travelled smoothly through the two-mile contest while others experienced trouble.

Abacadabras was a faller at the third flight and Goshen, who dramatically unshipped jockey Jamie Moore at the final obstacle when leading in the Triumph Hurdle last year, lost his chance as he took a keen hold and hung to the right on a wide route.

Blackmore produced her mount to lead between the final two hurdles and she bounded up the hill to leave her rivals trailing.

"It was unbelievable. She's a very laid-back, chilled out mare - she's amazing," said De Bromhead, who is based in Knockeen, County Waterford.

"Rachael is a brilliant rider on any horse and Honeysuckle is just a brilliant horse."