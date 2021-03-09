Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Al Boum Photo became the first horse since Best Mate in 2004 to win back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups last year

Cheltenham Festival 2021 Dates: 16-19 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:20-16:50 GMT Main race: 15:05 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Al Boum Photo will bid to make it three Gold Cup wins in a row at this year's Cheltenham Festival - and you can follow it live on the BBC.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will bring you commentary of all 28 races at the four-day festival from 16-19 March, with coverage of Gold Cup day on Radio 5 Live including Friday's big race at at 15:05 GMT.

Leading former jockeys Katie Walsh, Barry Geraghty and Andrew Thornton will be part of the team, with Mark Chapman presenting on the final day.

There will also be live text commentaries, racecards and results every day on the BBC Sport website and app, and additional coverage on BBC Sport's social media accounts.

The Festival will take place without spectators because of coronavirus restrictions.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage

(All times GMT and subject to change. Distances in miles, furlongs and yards)

Tuesday, 16 March

13:20 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle 2m 87y

13:55 - Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase 1m 7f1 99y

14:30 - Festival Trophy Ultima Handicap Chase 3m 1f

15:05 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy 2m 87y

15:40 - Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle 2m 3f 200y

16:15 - Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle 2m 87y

16:50 - National Hunt Novices' Chase 3m 5f 201y

BBC coverage

13:15-17:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sport Extra

Wednesday, 17 March

13:20 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle 2m 5f

13:55 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase 3m 80y

14:30 - Coral Cup Hurdle 2m 5f

15:05 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 1m 7f 199y

15:40 - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f 37y

16:15 - Johnny Henderson Close Brother Handicap Chase 1m 7f 199y

16:50 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper 2m 87y

BBC coverage

13:15-17:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Thursday, 18 March

13:20 - Marsh Novices' Chase 2m 3f 168y

13:55 - Pertemps Handicap Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

14:30 - Ryanair Chase 2m 4f 127y

15:05 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

15:40 - Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase 2m 4 127y

16:15 - Daylesford Mares' Novices' Hurdle 2m 179y

16:50 - Kim Muir Handicap Chase 3m 2f

BBC coverage

13:15-17:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Friday, 19 March

13:20 - JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 179y

13:55 - Randox Health County Hurdle 2m 179y

14:30 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle - 2m 7f 213y

15:05 - WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2f 70y

15:40 - St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Steeple Chase 3m 2f 70y

16:15 - Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase 2m 4f 127y

16:50 - Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y

BBC coverage

13:15-17:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

14:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Catch-up

You can listen to all our radio sports programming on the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website.