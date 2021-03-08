Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Ronan McNally celebrates after Dreal Deal's win in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown in January

Armagh trainer Ronan McNally has withdrawn his fancied horse Dreal Deal from next week's Cheltenham Festival Supreme Novices Hurdle.

After winning the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown in January, Dreal Deal looked set to be a contender in next Tuesday's race.

But trainer-owner McNally rode the horse on Monday and told BBC Sport NI that "he's just not right".

"I know the horse and know when he's not at his best," added McNally.

"Dreal Deal is too good to risk. I brought Jam Man last year and he didn't run his best. There'll be other days."

Jockey Denis O'Regan had been booked to ride the six-year-old again after being on board for his Punchestown win.