Horse Racing

Leading Irish trainer Gordon Elliott has been banned from the sport for 12 months with the last six months suspended after being found guilty of bringing the sport into disrepute.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) issued the punishment on Friday.

It followed the emergence of a photograph showing him astride a dead horse while on his phone.

The 43-year-old, who is one of racing's most high-profile faces, apologised and said it was a "moment of madness".

Elliott seems almost certain to miss the Cheltenham Festival later this month and the Grand National Festival next month as the British Horseracing Authority is expected to reciprocate the IHRB sanctions.

