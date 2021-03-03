Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Doyle became the first woman to ride a winner at the International Jockeys' Championship in Hong Kong last year

Jockey Hollie Doyle equalled her own record of winning five races at one meeting on Wednesday.

Doyle, 24, notched up five consecutive victories at Kempton at combined odds of 2,521-1.

She looked set to claim a historic sixth win before being caught in the closing stages on favourite Chinese Whisperer in the final race.

Doyle was the first female rider to have five winners on the same British card - at Windsor in August 2020.

She was third in the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.