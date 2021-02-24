Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The National Hunt Chase Challenge Cup, Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup, and St James's Place Festival Hunter Chase at the Cheltenham Festival are solely for amateur riders

Amateur jockeys will not be permitted to race at the Cheltenham Festival.

It is understood amateur riders will not return before 29 March, after the UK government revealed its roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival, which hosts three races solely for amateur jockeys, takes place from 16-19 March.

The British Horseracing Authority said it will work with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to ensure a return "as soon as possible".

On Monday, the government said grassroots sports will be allowed to return in England from 29 March.