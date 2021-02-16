Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Tiger Roll was the first back-to-back Grand National winner since Red Rum in the 1970s

Tiger Roll is one pound below the top weight for the 2021 Grand National on 10 April.

The 2018 and 2019 winner, trained by Gordon Elliott, has been given 11st 9lb alongside stablemate Presenting Percy.

Bristol De Mai, Easysland and Santini were announced as joint top weights (11st 10lb).

"It was hard to see him having much less being such a specialist. We have what we have - hopefully, he can do us proud," said Elliott.

Tiger Roll is owned by Gigginstown House Stud - led by airline boss Michael O'Leary and his brother Eddie.

Elliott added: "Michael will have to make his decision but we'll see what happens."

The big race at Aintree was called off in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, although a Virtual Grand National was won by Potters Corner.

Prior to its cancellation, Tiger Roll had been favourite to become the first horse to win the National three years running.

Red Rum won the National three times in the 1970s, but no horse has completed the hat-trick in consecutive runnings.

Last year Eddie O'Leary said he was "disappointed" at Tiger Roll being allocated top weight for the 2020 National and that the horse might not have run had the race taken place.

On Tuesday, handicapper Martin Greenwood said the O'Learys were "perfectly entitled to any opinion that they want to offer" and "I'm perfectly entitled not to listen to it".

He added: "I can't let distractions stop me from doing my job. I just view each horse and each race the same.

"I did spend a bit of time on Tiger Roll."