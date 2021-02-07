Irish Gold Cup: Kemboy wins at Leopardstown for Willie Mullins

Kemboy after winning the Irish Gold Cup
Kemboy's Cheltenham Gold Cup odds have been cut to about 10-1

Kemboy led from start to finish to give trainer Willie Mullins an 11th win in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Jockey Danny Mullins, the trainer's nephew, stole a lead and triumphed as favourite Minella Indo flopped.

Last year's runner-up Kemboy (11-4) won by two lengths from 20-1 chance The Storyteller, with Delta Work third.

Mullins had taken over the ride after his cousin David, a Grand National-winning jockey, retired from the saddle.

Kemboy won the 2019 Punchestown Gold Cup in legendary jockey Ruby Walsh's last ride, and was a narrow second to A Plus Tard in December's Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

"Myself and David were chatting after the race at Christmas and he said he's not fast, but is a great galloper," said winning jockey Mullins.

"This is a ride he would probably have had, so it's thanks to him that I am on board today."

While bookmakers cut Kemboy's odds to about 10-1 for next month's Cheltenham Gold Cup, his trainer said the Stayers' Hurdle was an alternative option.

Mullins enjoyed a five-timer, to take his tally to nine from 15 races at the 2021 Dublin Racing Festival, with Monkfish an outstanding winner of the novices' chase.

