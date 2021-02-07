Irish Gold Cup: Kemboy wins at Leopardstown for Willie Mullins
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Kemboy led from start to finish to give trainer Willie Mullins an 11th win in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.
Jockey Danny Mullins, the trainer's nephew, stole a lead and triumphed as favourite Minella Indo flopped.
Last year's runner-up Kemboy (11-4) won by two lengths from 20-1 chance The Storyteller, with Delta Work third.
Mullins had taken over the ride after his cousin David, a Grand National-winning jockey, retired from the saddle.
Kemboy won the 2019 Punchestown Gold Cup in legendary jockey Ruby Walsh's last ride, and was a narrow second to A Plus Tard in December's Savills Chase at Leopardstown.
"Myself and David were chatting after the race at Christmas and he said he's not fast, but is a great galloper," said winning jockey Mullins.
"This is a ride he would probably have had, so it's thanks to him that I am on board today."
While bookmakers cut Kemboy's odds to about 10-1 for next month's Cheltenham Gold Cup, his trainer said the Stayers' Hurdle was an alternative option.
Mullins enjoyed a five-timer, to take his tally to nine from 15 races at the 2021 Dublin Racing Festival, with Monkfish an outstanding winner of the novices' chase.
