Trials Day is the last meeting due to be held at the course until the Cheltenham Festival in March

Saturday's Trials Day meeting at Cheltenham has been abandoned because of a waterlogged track.

Heavy rain during the week has left standing water across the course, with further wet weather forecast.

It is the second meeting Cheltenham has lost this month after its New Year's Day fixture was called off for rain.

"We had to hope we wouldn't get what was forecast and we've had what was forecast, unfortunately," said clerk of the course Simon Claisse.

The seven-race card, which included the Grade Two Cleeve Hurdle and Cotswold Chase, is the last meeting scheduled to be held at the course before the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Sunday's meeting at Uttoxeter has also been abandoned because of waterlogging.