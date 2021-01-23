Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

First Flow (left) proved too strong for Politologue (right)

First Flow claimed a surprise win over Politologue in the Grade One Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Favourite Politologue, ridden by Harry Cobden, took the early lead and looked comfortable out front.

But First Flow, under jockey David Bass, caught him and after making an early charge for the line went on to win by seven lengths.

"Down the hill, I didn't plan on taking it on that early but he just winged the fences," Bass told ITV.

"I'm so pleased for this horse. He's a real character. I can't really believe it."

The race marked First Flow - Kim Bailey's nine-year-old - stepping up to the top level over fences for the first time in his career.

Waiting Patiently was third, while Fanion D'Estruval came in fourth in a race also featuring Defi Du Seuil.