David Mullins won the Grand National in 2016

Grand National-winning jockey David Mullins has announced his retirement from the saddle aged 24.

Mullins, the son of trainer Tom and nephew of Irish champion trainer Willie, won the big race at Aintree on Rule The World in 2016.

He also finished second aboard Pleasant Company two years later.

"When you leave school at 16 you feel trapped into being a jockey. It's relentless. There is no break," he told the Racing Post.

Mullins was 19 and competing in his first Grand National when he rode his 33-1 shot to victory five years ago.