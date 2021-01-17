Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Envoi Allen, ridden by Jack Kennedy, has now won 11 consecutive races

Envoi Allen won an 11th straight race as his main rival Asterion Forlonge fell at the first fence at Punchestown.

The 1-2 favourite, ridden by Jack Kennedy for trainer Gordon Elliott, ran out a comfortable winner of the Killiney Novices' Chase.

Envoi Allen, who was conceding 11lb in weight to his rivals, beat runner-up Fils D'oudairies by three-and-a-half lengths.

"We are delighted with him. He couldn't have done any more," said Kennedy.

The winner remains unchanged at around evens favourite for the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Envoi Allen will be seeking a third win at the big meeting after victories in the Champion Bumper and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

Asterion Forlonge carried on running riderless after his fall at the first fence which also saw Sempo unseat his rider, leaving only three contenders.