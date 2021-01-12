Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Prince Khalid Abdullah's racehorses included Frankel, who won all 14 races for jockey Tom Queally and trainer Sir Henry Cecil

Prince Khalid Abdullah, owner and breeder of great racehorses including Frankel and Enable, has died aged 83.

The Saudi prince's green, pink and white colours were carried to victory in 118 Group or Grade One races.

Douglas Erskine Crum, chief executive of his Juddmonte breeding operation, paid tribute.

"Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him," he said.

"He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time."

Juddmonte has a British breeding operation at Banstead Manor Stud near Newmarket, and another base near Kentucky in the United States.

quote "I am very sad. He was a monumental man for the world Lord Grimthorpe Racing manager to Prince Khalid Abdullah

Two-time Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Enable was the latest in a succession of top racehorses for Abdullah, who also owned Dancing Brave, Zafonic, Commander In Chief, Midday, Kingman and Arrogate.

Frankel was retired to stud in 2012 after a 14-race winning run for trainer Sir Henry Cecil that included 10 Group One triumphs.

His 2,000 Guineas victory in 2011 was breathtaking, while Frankel's unbeaten sequence also included an 11-length victory in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The prince enjoyed the triumphs but remained a humble winner - he preferred to be known simplay as Mr K Abdullah on racecards.