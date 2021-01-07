Welsh Grand National 2020: Snow and ice fears prompt Friday inspection at Chepstow
Officials at Chepstow have announced a precautionary inspection before the rescheduled Welsh Grand National meeting on Saturday.
The fixture was originally due to take place on 27 December, but was called off because of a waterlogged track.
This time the threat of ice and snow is causing concern for the biggest meeting in the Welsh racing calendar.
Clerk of the course Libby O'Flaherty has called a precautionary check for 14:30 GMT on Friday.
"We're currently raceable. The course is completely covered and we've got great grass cover," she said.
"We could get one centimetre of snow [on Friday], we could get 10 or we could get nothing at all. We're just managing expectations."
The rescheduled fixture remains a seven-race card.
