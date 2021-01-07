Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The Welsh Grand National has been postponed five times in the last decade because of adverse weather conditions

Officials at Chepstow have announced a precautionary inspection before the rescheduled Welsh Grand National meeting on Saturday.

The fixture was originally due to take place on 27 December, but was called off because of a waterlogged track.

This time the threat of ice and snow is causing concern for the biggest meeting in the Welsh racing calendar.

Clerk of the course Libby O'Flaherty has called a precautionary check for 14:30 GMT on Friday.

"We're currently raceable. The course is completely covered and we've got great grass cover," she said.

"We could get one centimetre of snow [on Friday], we could get 10 or we could get nothing at all. We're just managing expectations."

The rescheduled fixture remains a seven-race card.