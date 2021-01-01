Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Al Boum Photo was having his second run since winning the same race at Tramore a year ago

Al Boum Photo remains on course to seek a third Cheltenham Gold Cup victory after a winning return at Tramore.

The nine-year-old, ridden by Paul Townend for trainer Willie Mullins, won the New Year's Day Chase for the third year running.

Al Boum Photo was running for the first time since winning at Cheltenham in March 2020.

The 2-9 favourite, who won by 19 lengths from Acapella Bourgeois, is 4-1 favourite for this year's Gold Cup.