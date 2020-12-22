King George VI Chase: Clan Des Obeaux heads nine-strong field

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Clan Des Obeaux wins the King George VI Chase in 2019
Clan Des Obeaux beat stablemate Cyrname by 21 lengths to win the 2019 King Geoge VI Chase
Ladbrokes King George VI Chase
Date: Saturday 26 December Time: 15:00 GMT Venue: Kempton Racecourse
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live

Two-time winner Clan Des Obeaux heads a field of nine horses declared for the King George VI Chase on 26 December.

Trainer Paul Nicholls, who has a record 11 victories in the Kempton race, also runs Cyrname, Real Steel and Frodon.

Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Santini was added as a late entry for Nicky Henderson on Monday.

Henderson said he felt it was worth paying the £5,000 supplementary fee for the race which offers £113,000 in prize money to the winner.

Santini was beaten by a neck by Al Boum Photo in the Gold Cup before returning earlier this month with a second to Lake View Lad at Aintree.

Other entries in the King George are Black Op, Lostintranslation, Saint Calvados and Waiting Patiently.

Irish challenger Monalee was ruled out after new travel restrictions were imposed.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports