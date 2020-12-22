King George VI Chase: Clan Des Obeaux heads nine-strong field
|Ladbrokes King George VI Chase
|Date: Saturday 26 December Time: 15:00 GMT Venue: Kempton Racecourse
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live
Two-time winner Clan Des Obeaux heads a field of nine horses declared for the King George VI Chase on 26 December.
Trainer Paul Nicholls, who has a record 11 victories in the Kempton race, also runs Cyrname, Real Steel and Frodon.
Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Santini was added as a late entry for Nicky Henderson on Monday.
Henderson said he felt it was worth paying the £5,000 supplementary fee for the race which offers £113,000 in prize money to the winner.
Santini was beaten by a neck by Al Boum Photo in the Gold Cup before returning earlier this month with a second to Lake View Lad at Aintree.
Other entries in the King George are Black Op, Lostintranslation, Saint Calvados and Waiting Patiently.
Irish challenger Monalee was ruled out after new travel restrictions were imposed.
