Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Politologue races for home in the Tingle Creek Chase

Favourite Politologue won the Grade One Tingle Creek Chase as spectators returned to Sandown Park following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Ridden by Harry Skelton, the nine-year-old Champion Chase winner (11-8) finished seven lengths ahead of another Paul Nicholls horse, Greaneteen.

Two-time champion chaser Altior Adid not run because of the soft ground.

Meanwhile at Aintree, 12-1 shot Vieux Lion Rouge claimed the Becher Handicap after winning by 24 lengths.

The David Pipe-trained 11-year-old Vieux Lion Rouge was competing in the Aintree race for the fifth time, having won in 2016 and finished second in 2018.

Kimberlite Candy (14-1) was a distant second, with 5-1 joint favourite Walk in the Mill, seeking a third successive victory, one of six fallers.

It was a Grade One double for Skelton, son of Olympic show jumping gold medallist Nick, after Allmankind's two-and-a-half-length win in the preceding Henry VIII Novices' Chase.

For Nicholls it was an 11th triumph in the race he first won in 1999.