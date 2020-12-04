Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Altior last raced at Newbury 10 months ago

Two-time champion chaser Altior has been ruled out of a return at Sandown on Saturday.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said the hot favourite would miss the Tingle Creek Chase because of rain-softened ground.

Altior suffered a first defeat in 20 starts over jumps when losing to Cyrname at Ascot last year.

But the 10-year-old went on to win at Newbury in February before a late setback ruled out a third Champion Chase attempt.

"It is with a heavy heart we have decided that Altior is not going to run. We simply don't want to bottom him again given what happened last year [at Ascot]," said Henderson.

"Everyone has seen how testing the ground was today and we're not going to ask him to do it again.

"Sadly, the horse could not be in better form so we'll look at either Kempton or Ascot for him next."

Around 1,000 spectators are expected at the Surrey track after the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England.