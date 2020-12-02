Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Welsh jockey Jack Tudor (in red), then aged 17, rode Potters Corner to victory in the 2019 Welsh National

The Welsh Grand National is set to take place behind closed doors.

Crowds returned to four courses in England on Wednesday - for the first time since March, apart from two previous pilot race days - after the UK Government relaxed its Covid-19 policy.

But Wales will not be following suit.

Welsh Government coronavirus guidelines mean Chepstow's Welsh National on 27 December - the biggest date in the racecourse's calendar - will take place without spectators.

A statement on Chepstow's website read: "The Welsh Government has announced spectators will not be allowed to attend race meetings in Wales until early 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It had been hoped we could welcome spectators at Chepstow and Ffos Las following Boris Johnson's decision to allow customers to attend elite sport in tier 1 and 2 regions in England from 2 December.

"Unfortunately this is not the case, and discussions with Welsh Government are continuing. We hope for a positive outcome."