Trainers John Gosden and Sir Mark Prescott are to team up for the new Racing League competition which launches next year.

They will be joined by Robert Cowell and David Simcock in a Newmarket side.

Champion jumps trainer Nicky Henderson will turn his attention to flat racing as part of a Lambourn team.

The final six of 12 combinations have been announced for the competition, which is scheduled to start in the summer of 2021.

The full line-up of teams, who will each enter a squad of 30 horses, is:

Robert Cowell/John Gosden/Sir Mark Prescott/David Simcock - Newmarket

Michael Bell/Ed Dunlop/James Fanshawe/Roger Varian - Newmarket

Clive Cox/Nicky Henderson/ Charlie Hills/ Jamie Osborne - Lambourn

Mick Appleby/ Michael Dods/David O'Meara/Paul Midgley - The North

Mick Channon/Paul & Oliver Cole/Eve Johnson Houghton/Hughie Morrison - The South

Philippe Decouz /Gavin Hernon /Edouard Monfort - France

Tim Easterby/Richard Fahey - The North

Charlie Fellowes/Hugo Palmer/George Scott - Newmarket

Andrew Balding/Richard Hannon - The South

George Baker/David Menuisier/Gary MooreAmanda Perrett - The South

Roger Charlton/Alan King/Martyn Meade/Brian Meehan - The South

Joseph O'Brien/Donnacha O'Brien - Ireland

How will it work?

Last month it was announced courses and dates have been approved for the new televised summer series which will guarantee £1.8m in prize money.

Racing in bespoke team colours, the teams will each consist of two to four trainers working together, three jockeys, stable staff and a squad of 30 horses.

They will compete across 36 12-runner handicap races, worth £50,000 each, with horses rated 0-90 and run over distances between five and 12 furlongs.

All six meetings will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Plans to trial new rules where a jockey carries a whip but only uses it for safety and correction purposes, and not for encouragement, have been shelved for the opening year.

Jockeys will be announced at a future date.