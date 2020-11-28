Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Cloth Cap jumped brilliantly to win the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury for trainer Jonjo O'Neill on Saturday.

The bottom weight, a 9-1 shot ridden by Tom Scudamore in the colours of owner Trevor Hemmings, won by 10 lengths from runner-up Aye Right.

The Conditional was third, with The Hollow Ginge in fourth place.

Earlier, Nicky Henderson's champion hurdler Epatante was a classy victor in a dramatic Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

The 8-11 favourite won comfortably from Sceau Royal, with Not So Sleepy earlier unseating his rider before taking out Silver Streak.

"I thought she was great. A proper hurdler - quick and slick," said Henderson of the winner.

More to follow.