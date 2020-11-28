Cloth Cap lands Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury after Epatante's win at Newcastle
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Cloth Cap jumped brilliantly to win the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury for trainer Jonjo O'Neill on Saturday.
The bottom weight, a 9-1 shot ridden by Tom Scudamore in the colours of owner Trevor Hemmings, won by 10 lengths from runner-up Aye Right.
The Conditional was third, with The Hollow Ginge in fourth place.
Earlier, Nicky Henderson's champion hurdler Epatante was a classy victor in a dramatic Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.
The 8-11 favourite won comfortably from Sceau Royal, with Not So Sleepy earlier unseating his rider before taking out Silver Streak.
"I thought she was great. A proper hurdler - quick and slick," said Henderson of the winner.
More to follow.
- Watch 13 FA Cup second-round games on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app this weekend. Find out more here.