Hollie Doyle beat her own record for wins by a British female jockey

Jockey Hollie Doyle has been named the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.

Doyle, 24, broke her own record for the number of winners ridden by a British woman in a year, with 120 victories despite a shortened season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She also became the first woman to ride five winners on the same card at Windsor - at odds of 899-1 - and claimed her first Royal Ascot victory.

"To have won it is a massive privilege and it feels incredible," said Doyle.

"Seeing my name compared to the previous winners of the award - the likes of Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Dame Kelly Holmes - is pretty crazy and very humbling."

Cyclist Lizzie Deignan, darts player Fallon Sherrock and triathletes Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown were also nominated on the award shortlist, which is now in its 33rd year.