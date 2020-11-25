Hollie Doyle: Jockey named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Jockey Hollie Doyle has been named the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.
Doyle, 24, broke her own record for the number of winners ridden by a British woman in a year, with 120 victories despite a shortened season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She also became the first woman to ride five winners on the same card at Windsor - at odds of 899-1 - and claimed her first Royal Ascot victory.
"To have won it is a massive privilege and it feels incredible," said Doyle.
"Seeing my name compared to the previous winners of the award - the likes of Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Dame Kelly Holmes - is pretty crazy and very humbling."
Cyclist Lizzie Deignan, darts player Fallon Sherrock and triathletes Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown were also nominated on the award shortlist, which is now in its 33rd year.
- Watch 13 FA Cup second-round games on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app this weekend. Find out more here.