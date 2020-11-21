Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Haydock specialist Bristol De Mai won the Betfair Chase for the third time in four years as defending champion and 7-4 favourite Lostintranslation struggled into third.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained horse, ridden by Daryl Jacob, won at 9-4 to join Kauto Star and Cue Card as a three-time winner of the Grade 1 race.

The nine-year-old, prominent from the off, won by two lengths.

Two-time King George VI Chase victor Clan Des Obeaux was second.

"He's a wonderful horse, he really is. This win is very special," Jacob told ITV.

