Betfair Chase: Bristol De Mai regains crown at Haydock with Lostintranslation third
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Haydock specialist Bristol De Mai won the Betfair Chase for the third time in four years as defending champion and 7-4 favourite Lostintranslation struggled into third.
The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained horse, ridden by Daryl Jacob, won at 9-4 to join Kauto Star and Cue Card as a three-time winner of the Grade 1 race.
The nine-year-old, prominent from the off, won by two lengths.
Two-time King George VI Chase victor Clan Des Obeaux was second.
"He's a wonderful horse, he really is. This win is very special," Jacob told ITV.
More to follow.
