Coleman had ridden the horse on her last appearance at the Cheltenham Festival

Put The Kettle On overcame Duc De Genievres late on to win the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

Ridden by Aidan Coleman, the mare (7-4) had won the Arkle Chase at March's Cheltenham Festival and was making her seasonal reappearance.

Duc De Genievres (8-1) had put in a bold front-running display and jumped the last in front for jockey Harry Cobden.

But he tired on the run-in and Put The Kettle On got her nose in front.

She is now around a 10-1 chance for the Champion Chase at next year's Festival.

"She has done very well," said Coleman. "She has got a massive heart as she hated the ground. She was never happy the whole way.

"It was a testament to her ability and her attitude as it was a hard race for her. Since November last year, she has only run once, so she might be a touch rusty. When I got on top, I won well."

The 6-5 favourite Defi du Seuil was pulled up by jockey Richard Johnson before the last fence.

Philip Hobbs's seven-year-old had been odds-on favourite for this year's Champion Chase but finished well back on that occasion and had been looking to bounce back from that disappointment.

"He just got very tired very quickly after jumping the second last," said Hobbs.

"Dickie [Richard Johnson] just thought there was no point after that jumping the last, but he seems to be OK after the race."