Tiger Roll has not won since claiming a second Grand National in April 2019

Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll was pulled up as 22-1 shot Kingswell Theatre won the Cross-Country Chase at Cheltenham's November meeting.

Tiger Roll, who is being aimed at a record-equalling third National win at Aintree in April, sweated up before the race and never looked comfortable.

Kingswell Theatre, under Tom Scudamore, won for his trainer brother Michael, from Beau Du Brizais and Potters Corner.

Odds-on favourite Easysland was fourth.

The French-trained runner had comfortably won the Cross-Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March from Tiger Roll, but both horses looked far from their best this time.

Jockey Robbie Power pulled up Tiger Roll, a four-time Festival winner for trainer Gordon Elliott, a long way from home. The 10-year-old has not won in four races since claiming the 2019 National,

"He was never travelling. I pulled him up because he was never in a rhythm," said Power.

A post-race veterinary examination failed to reveal any abnormalities.

Weekend action

One of the first big steeplechases of the jump racing season - the Paddy Power Gold Cup - takes place at Cheltenham on Saturday (14:15 GMT).

Simply The Betts, a winner at the Cheltenham Festival in March for jockey Gavin Sheehan and trainer Harry Whittington, is among the main contenders.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls runs Saint Sonnet while Mister Fisher is a leading challenger for Nicky Henderson.

On Sunday, day three of Cheltenham's November meeting sees Defi Du Seuil, Put The Kettle On and Vouge Rif in the Schloer Chase, which will provide pointers for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Festival.