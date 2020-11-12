Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Treadwell was a popular jockey, described as "kind and brave" by friends

An inquest has opened into the death of Grand National-winning jockey Liam Treadwell.

Treadwell, who rode 100-1 shot Mon Mome to win the 2009 National at Aintree, was found dead aged 34 at his Shropshire home on 23 June.

Police are satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances, said coroner's officer Julie Hartridge.

A cause of death was not given and the inquest was adjourned to 10 February, 2021.

Officers from West Mercia Police were called to his flat in Billingsley, near Bridgnorth, Shropshire.

Tributes poured in from the racing world, with the rider described as being "polite, funny, kind and brave".

In a BBC interview in 2016, Treadwell spoke of feeling depressed and struggling with concussion caused by a fall.

He returned to the saddle after retiring from professional riding in February 2018, and rode 10 winners during the 2019-20 season, all for Shropshire-based trainer Alastair Ralph.