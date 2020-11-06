Jump racing at Southwell Racecourse was suspended in September

Southwell racecourse will be permitted to resume jumps meetings from next week, after fences were modified following an investigation into eight fatalities at the track since 1 July.

National Hunt racing was suspended at the track on 3 September as a result of concerns over the spate of deaths, and a "comprehensive review" has been carried out since.

The slope of the plain steeplechase fences on the course has been changed to be more pronounced, to improve the shape that horses make over the jumps.

Two fences where most incidents occurred - either side of the bottom bend of the course - have been closely analysed, with one being relocated.

The first jumps meeting will be held on 13 November.

Work was carried out by the British Horseracing Authority and Arena Racing Company, which owns Southwell, and looked at the fatality rates for the course across a normal season and then compared them to this summer.

In a one-month period from 30 July, six horses died at the track, and two more died on 3 September.

The review found that neither the condition of the track nor the going were deemed to have been contributing factors to the fatalities, and the focus was on chase fences given a declining faller rate in hurdle races.

"In relation to the chase course, the majority of incidents occurred at fences either side of the bottom bend of the track, with specific measures suggested to address these," an executive summary said.

"Feedback from stakeholders was that some modifications to all of the fences, above and beyond those recently undertaken at the track would be of assistance to both horse and rider."

Changes to next summer's race programme were also recommended, to ensure "a more even spread throughout all levels of ability", as was a consideration of the volume of fixtures between July and September.

Brant Dunshea, chief regulatory officer of the BHA, said: "The BHA and ARC have worked together to comprehensively review the incidents at Southwell between July and early September, while racing was temporarily suspended at the course as a precaution.

"Having completed analysis of the racing in that period, all those involved believe there are a small number of changes that can be made which will have a positive impact."

Southwell will be kept under constant review.

Trainer Charlie Longsdon took horses to the track this week to test the modifications, and said: "The changes that have been made to the fences are a positive step and based on the schooling morning we were very happy with how the horses were jumping them.

"The jockeys who rode over them were happy too and we're looking forward to having runners at Southwell at the next fixture."