Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Anthony Van Dyck had finished second in the Caulfield Cup last month

Anthony Van Dyck, winner of last year's Derby at Epsom, has been euthanised after fracturing a fetlock in the Melbourne Cup.

The top weight, trained in Ireland by Aidan O'Brien, was pulled up at Flemington by jockey Hugh Bowman.

"The horse received immediate veterinary care. He was unable to be saved due to the nature of the injury sustained," said Racing Victoria spokesman Jamie Weir.

The race was won by Twilight Payment.

Twilight Payment was a second winner in the race for trainer Joseph O'Brien, the son of Aidan.

Anthony Van Dyck's stablemate Tiger Moth finished second, with British challenger Prince Of Arran in third.

Stier said it was the fourth equine fatality following the Melbourne Cup in the last eight runnings of the race.

The Cliffsofmoher, also trained by Aidan O'Brien, died in 2018 while Red Cadeaux (2015) and Verama (2013) also suffered limb injuries.

Opponents have criticised the safety record in the race, which offers prize money of more than £2.3m to the winner,

"Racing presents numerous risks for horses and this very unfortunate incident illustrates the need for the industry to work toward better welfare for animals used in sport," said RSPCA Victoria chief executive Dr Liz Walker.