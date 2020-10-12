Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Record-breaking mare Enable has been retired from racing.

The six-year-old horse finished sixth when seeking a historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe victory on 4 October.

Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori for Newmarket trainer John Gosden, won a record third King George and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

Her brilliant career yielded 11 victories at the top Group One level - including two in the Arc, Europe's richest race, in 2017 and 2018.

