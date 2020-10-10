Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dettori won his second Dewhurst in three years after Too Darn Hot in 2018

Frankie Dettori rode the Aidan O'Brien-trained St Mark's Basilica to victory in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Stablemate Wembley was second, ridden by Ryan Moore, followed by Thunder Moon under jockey Declan McDonogh.

It is a seventh Dewhurst Stakes victory for trainer O'Brien, while Dettori has ridden two of the past three winners.

"I am pleased to be on the winner and he didn't put a foot wrong. He did everything he was asked to," Dettori said.