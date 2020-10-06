Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Sottsass, ridden by Cristian Demuro, held off In Swoop at ParisLongchamp

Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Sottsass has been retired from racing to start a breeding career.

The horse landed Europe's richest race for French trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, as record-seeking Enable was sixth.

"I am very happy for him not to run again. He was a very courageous horse," said Rouget.

A decision on whether Enable, who was going for a historic third Arc win under Frankie Dettori, will run again is expected within the next week.

The 2019 French Derby winner Sottass will begin a breeding career at Coolmore Stud in the Republic of Ireland next year.