Sottsass won a dramatic Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as Enable finished sixth in her attempt to win Europe's richest race for a record third time.

The first five home were trained in France, with Sottsass (13-2) finishing ahead of In Swoop and Persian King.

A stewards' inquiry took place into interference between runners but the result was not affected.

Sottsass, ridden by Cristian Demuro for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, was third behind Waldgeist and Enable in 2019.

