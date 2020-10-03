Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

All four of Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien's runners have been withdrawn from the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on the eve of Europe's richest horse race.

They have been pulled out because of concerns over contaminated feed.

O'Brien was due to run Mogul, Japan, Serpentine and Sovereign in Sunday's race in Paris, which Enable is bidding to win for a record third time.

His sons Joseph and Donnacha have also withdrawn all the horses they were due to run in other races at the meeting.

More to follow