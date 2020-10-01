Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has tested positive for cocaine and says he will "fight to clear my name".

The 25-year-old Irishman denies taking the drug and says he is awaiting the result of a B sample following the test in France in July.

Murphy, who is number one jockey for Qatar Racing and on course to retain his championship, faces a lengthy ban if he is found to have taken the drug.

He said subsequent hair tests have found no trace of the substance.

"I have never taken cocaine in my life and I will do everything that I can to prove that I have not taken cocaine," he said.

"I want to thank those who are supporting me and in the meantime I want to keep riding winners and focus on my career."

