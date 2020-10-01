Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Love completed a Group One treble in the Yorkshire Oaks

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Date: Sunday 4 October Time: 16:00 BST Venue: ParisLongchamp Racecourse Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Trainer Aidan O'Brien has admitted Love is not a definite runner against record-seeking Enable in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.

Love's odds have drifted this week from 6-4 to 4-1 after heavy rain made the ground very soft at ParisLongchamp.

"We have to make a decision at 9.30am on Friday. Nothing is on or off until we believe things are right," O'Brien told the Mirror. external-link

Enable will seek to become the first three-time winner of the race.

Love has been considered her main rival but all the filly's wins this season - in the 1000 Guineas, the Oaks at Epsom and Yorkshire Oaks - have come on good ground.

"When you start getting into extremes - especially when you start talking about heavy ground in France - we have to be realistic," said O'Brien.

He added stablemate Serpentine, runaway winner of this year's Derby at Epsom, to the line-up on Wednesday.

A total of 16 runners remained after Wednesday's supplementary entry stage for the 2.4km (one mile and four furlongs) race, which is Europe's richest on the flat.

Serpentine was the only additional runner, added at a cost of 72,000 euros (£65,000) after pleasing O'Brien with his first race since the Derby when finishing fourth to stablemate Mogul over the Arc course on 13 September.

Mogul, Japan and Sovereign complete O'Brien's team competing for a first prize of nearly £1.5m.

Arc odds

Thursday 1 November, 07:30 BST

11-8 Enable, 4-1 Love, 6-1 Stradivarius, 9-1 Sottsass, 12-1 In Swoop, Serpentine 14-1 Raabihah, 16-1 Mogul 20-1 Persian King, Japan, 40-1 Gold Trip, 50-1 Deirdre, Way To Paris, 66-1 Sovereign, 100-1 Chachnak, 150-1 Royal Julius

Jockey Frankie Dettori will be seeking his seventh Arc win, with Enable

Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori for Newmarket trainer John Gosden, won the Arc in 2017 and 2018 but finished second behind Waldgeist last year.

The mare, who will face stablemate Stradivarius on Sunday, won a record third King George in July before an easy victory in the September Stakes at Kempton.

French trainer Andre Fabre, having dashed Enable's hopes last year with Waldgeist to win the race for a record eighth time, is due to run Persian King - who will be trying the trip for the first time.

Last year's third-placed horse Sottsass, and Japanese challenger Deirdre have also been left in.