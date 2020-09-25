Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Kameko also triumphed at Newmarket in June, winning the 2,000 Guineas

Andrew Balding's Kameko made a successful return to Newmarket to claim a comfortable win in the Joel Stakes on day two of the Cambridgeshire meeting.

Kameko has had to settle for three fourth-placed finishes since winning the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in June.

But Oisin Murphy, who rode Godolphin's Benbatl to victory in last year's Joel Stakes, guided the 85-40 shot home by half a length on Friday.

Regal Reality was second in the mile race, with favourite Benbatl in third.

After winning the 2,000 Guineas, Kameko was back racing over the Rowley Mile for the group two race and took over the lead from Benbatl just after the halfway stage.

Regal Reality finished strongly but Kameko eased home as Benbatl finished third on his first start since also crossing third in the Saudi Cup - the world's most valuable race - in February.

"That was 100% as good as his Guineas win," said trainer Balding. "There was no hiding place today.

"I don't think we have had a fair crack of the whip with him this year. The horse has not had the campaign that we really wanted."

Kameko is likely to make his next appearance in either the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on 17 October or at the Breeders' Cup from 6-7 November.

"I think there is no doubt he is a miler and that was a really good effort," Balding added. "He has done it on slightly slower ground today, but full credit to the horse - he is very decent."