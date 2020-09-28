Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jockey Frankie Dettori will be seeking his seventh Arc win, with Enable

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Date: Sunday 4 October Time: 16:00 BST Venue: ParisLongchamp Racecourse Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Enable is likely to encounter testing conditions as she seeks to become the first horse to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for a third time on Sunday.

The going was officially very soft at ParisLongchamp on Monday after 19mm of rain fell in 24 hours.

Enable, under Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden, was second on rain-softened ground last year.

Stablemate Stradivarius won the Gold Cup at Ascot on soft ground but Love is thought to prefer drier going.

They were the leading contenders among 22 horses left in Europe's richest race on Monday.

Enable, beaten by Waldgeist when seeking a third Arc triumph last year, did win a record third King George in July before an easy victory in the September Stakes at Kempton.

Love won the 1000 Guineas for trainer Aidan O'Brien, before also landing the Oaks at Epsom and the Yorkshire Oaks, but all those victories came on good ground, and her odds drifted on Monday.

O'Brien may also run Mogul, Japan and Sovereign, with Derby winner Serpentine a potential supplementary on Wednesday.

Aidan's son Joseph could be well represented - with Buckhurst, Crossfirehurricane, Thames River, Degraves and New York Girl left in.

Andre Fabre, having dashed Enable's hopes last year with Waldgeist to win the race for a record eighth time, is due to run Persian King - who will be trying the trip for the first time.

Last year's Arc third Sottsass, Japanese challenger Deirdre and 2019 Dante Stakes winner Telecaster have also been left in.