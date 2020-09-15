Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Smullen formed a formidable partnership with Dermot Weld during his career

Nine-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen has died at the age of 43.

Smullen announced his retirement from racing in May 2019 after completing treatment for pancreatic cancer, and won widespread praise for his stoic attitude and humility in the face of illness.

He won the Derby at Epsom in 2016 on Harzand, trained by Dermot Weld.

Smullen also landed the Irish Derby with Grey Swallow in 2004 and Harzand in 2016.

During his career, he also won the Irish 1,000 Guineas twice (Nightime and Bethrah), the Irish Oaks aboard Covert Love and the Irish St Leger four years running on Vinnie Roe.

As well as Harzand's Epsom triumph, his major wins for Weld in Britain included the 2,000 Guineas on Refuse To Bend, the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot with Rite Of Passage, and the Champion Stakes on Fascinating Rock.