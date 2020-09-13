Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Search For A Song's trainer Dermot Weld also earned a big race win in France on Sunday

Search For A Song won a second straight Irish St Leger as young jockey Oisin Orr secured a ninth triumph in the Classic for trainer Dermot Weld.

The victory gave Donegal man Orr, 23, his first Classic win as the 7-1 shot's strong late run overhauled Roger Varian's Ebor winner Fujaira Prince.

It was Search For A Song's first win since last September's Curragh Classic.

"I had one horse win four back-to-back [Vinnie Roe], Vintage Crop won it twice and now she has too," said Weld.

His horse's victory in the final Irish Classic of the season completed a marvellous day for the veteran trainer after Tarnawa's earlier Prix Vermeille triumph in Paris.

Weld confidence proves well founded

Despite being winless for a year, Search For A Song ran Saturday's Irish Champion Stakes winner Magical close in the Tattersalls Gold Cup in July and Weld was confident that his horse would clinch a repeat St Leger success.

"You saw what the filly that beat her, Magical, did [in the Irish Champion Stakes] so I was quietly confident she'd win today.

"I thought it was a lovely ride from Oisin Orr, he's only 23 the other day but he switched her off beautifully and I was confident turning for home that we'd win."

With three further Group One races on the second day of the Irish Champions Weekend, Joseph O'Brien's Thunder Moon showed his 2,000 Guineas credentials for next year in only his second start with an impressive victory in the National Stakes.

The Group One contest was robbed of a little of its lustre when Aidan O'Brien's Royal Ascot winner Battleground was ruled out but Thunder Moon's quickening suggested he is a colt of the highest order.

Declan McDonogh rode the 15-2 shot as it won by a length and a half from the staying-on Wembley, with St Mark's Basilica third and Master Of The Seas fourth.

Earlier McDonogh had been pipped in the Moyglare Stud Stakes as Donnacha O'Brien's Shale, ridden by Ryan Moore, got the better of brother Joseph's Pretty Gorgeous.

Pretty Gorgeous was sent off the 11-10 favourite having comprehensively outpointed Shale when they last met in the Debutante Stakes.

Shale, at 9-2, had two and a half lengths to find from their last meeting but was always in the right place under Moore.

A daughter of Galileo, Shale was cut to 12-1 from 20s for next year's 1,000 Guineas by Betfair.

In the other Group One race, English raider Glass Slippers stayed on in determined fashion to add the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes to her Prix de l'Abbaye success of last season.

Kevin Ryan's filly had chased home Battaash at Goodwood last time out, having finished fifth behind the same horse at Royal Ascot.

Tom Eaves drove the 9-2 shot into the lead with 100 yards to run in the sprint and held off Keep Busy with Sonaiyla staying on for third.