Dettori and Stradivarius could not produce a winning burst at Longchamp

John Gosden's favourite Stradivarius was beaten by a short neck ahead of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as Anthony Van Dyck won the Prix Foy at Longchamp.

The one mile, four furlong race is classed as a trial for the Arc over the same course and distance next month.

Stradivarius (3-5), ridden by Frankie Dettori, lost to Aidan O'Brien's 19-5 charge, ridden by Mickael Barzalona.

Dettori is expected to ride Enable in the Arc as she seeks an unprecedented third victory in the race.

Stradivarius competed over a mile and a half when third behind Ghaiyyath in the Coronation Cup at Newmarket in June, before returning to the longer distances to complete a hat-trick of Gold Cups at Royal Ascot and a record four Goodwood Cups.

Back over a mile and half, he was unable to catch 2019 Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, who was runner-up to Ghaiyyath at Newmarket but only fifth last time out at Ascot.

Gosden was satisfied with his horse, however, and confirmed the six-year-old would run in the Arc.

"I was happy with the way he finished the race - his last furlong was his best furlong," the trainer said. "In that respect he's run a good trial for the Arc and that's where he'll be going."

Earlier in the warm autumnal sunshine at Longchamp, there were two other Group One races also over one mile, four furlongs.

Aidan O'Brien's Mogul (6-1) won by two and a half lengths in the Group One Grand Prix de Paris.

In Swoop (9-1) was second, with O'Brien's Derby winner Serpentine, ridden by Christophe Soumillon, fourth. Dettori rode English King and finished a distant sixth.

Soumillon guided Dermot Weld's Tarnawa (5-1) to victory in the Prix Vermeille for fillies and mares, finishing three lengths clear of 5-6 favourite Raabihah, with Dettori third on Ed Vaughan's Dame Malliot (14-1).