The Joseph O'Brien-trained Galileo Chrome captured the final British Classic of the season with victory in the St Leger at Doncaster.

O'Brien, 27, son of the legendary Aidan, also won it as a jockey in 2013.

It was a first Classic win for Tom Marquand, who only secured the ride after Shane Cross tested positive for Covid-19.

The 4-1 Galileo Chrome was a neck clear of Berkshire Rocco (16-1), with public favourite Pyledriver (9-2) third.

