Jonathan Garratt hopes to get Scottish government approval for a limited number of spectators to attend Kelso's opening meeting

Scotland's five racecourses will face the risk of closure if spectators continue to be kept away, says Kelso managing director Jonathan Garrett.

Racing has been staged behind closed doors in Scotland since its return on 22 June, while Kelso hopes to have a partial crowd in place for its first meeting of the year on 16 September.

But Garratt predicts Kelso's annual £3.5m turnover will drop by a third.

"The economics are not particularly fruitful," he said.

"We're like a four-stroke engine running on two star at the moment. It's quite difficult.

"Not having crowds at the racecourse also has quite a large impact on the local economy. We normally have around 35,000 to 40,000 spectators [per year] and presently we have no travelling racegoers who might be filling hotels."

Ayr, Hamilton Park, Musselburgh and Perth have all been operating with no crowds amid the Covid-19 pandemic but Garratt argues it is not a sustainable strategy.

"I think you will see concentric circles diminishing industry which would eventually result in closures," he added on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

"And the important thing is the loss of the social glue which horseracing brings."