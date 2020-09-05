Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Authentic (right) pulls away, eventually winning the Kentucky Derby by one and a quarter lengths

Authentic secured a dominant Kentucky Derby win as heavy favourite Tiz The Law finished second at Churchill Downs.

The bay colt led from start to finish, pulling away from the favourite in the final stretch to give his trainer Bob Baffert a record-equalling sixth victory.

It was a third Derby win for jockey John Velazquez.

"I've had some great Derby rides, but what that guy did... Johnny gave him an incredible ride," Baffert said.

Mr Big News came in third while Max Player was fourth, as the rescheduled race in Louisville went ahead without the usual 150,000 spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiz The Law had already won the first leg of the American Triple Crown series in Belmont, but could not follow up the feat in the Derby, in what was the race's smallest field since 1998, with 15 horses running.

Baffert's victory means he has equalled the record for the most wins by a trainer in the Derby's history, drawing him level with Ben Jones, who earned his six triumphs between 1938 and 1952.